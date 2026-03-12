Ben Affleck's AI company is now part of Netflix

InterPositive builds smart AI tools that help fix movie mistakes, like continuity errors or bad lighting, while keeping things true to a director's vision. Affleck launched it because he felt existing tech just wasn't cutting it for filmmakers. Netflix will use these tools internally on its own shows and movies; InterPositive's models are production-focused AI tools for post-production (not for generating new performances).

This acquisition comes amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

This move comes while Hollywood is wrestling with how AI should fit into filmmaking.

Actors' unions are pushing for more protection against AI use, and studios are clashing with ByteDance over copyright issues on its Seedance 2.0 platform.

Through all this, Netflix says it wants to use tech to help creators tell better stories, not replace them.