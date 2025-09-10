Berlin's Born raises $15 million to evolve AI companions

Born is putting this new funding toward opening a New York office focused on marketing and AI research. Their big goal: upgrade their AI character engine so virtual companions can remember you and evolve over time—helping them form consistent personalities and grow alongside users. The idea is to spark more sharing and connections between users.

Pengu is already a hit

The star of the show is Pengu, an app where you team up with friends to raise a virtual pet powered by generative AI.

With over 15 million users worldwide (and counting), Pengu runs on a freemium model.

Up next: new AI characters and a fresh social product aimed at 16-21 year olds are in the works.