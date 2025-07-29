Bessemer leads $10 million seed round for data visualization startup Julius
Julius AI just scored $10 million in seed funding, with Bessemer Venture Partners leading the round.
Backed by investors from Y Combinator and execs at Perplexity, Vercel, and Twilio, the company plans to level up its platform—letting anyone analyze and visualize data just by asking questions in plain English.
Turning data into insights
Julius AI's platform takes care of the boring stuff like cleaning data and running stats, then turns your questions into charts or dashboards—no coding needed.
Over two million users have already created 10 million+ visualizations this way.
Founded by Rahul Sonwalkar after Y Combinator in 2022, Julius started out focused on logistics but quickly pivoted to making data science more accessible for everyone.
Helping more businesses understand their data
With this new funding, Julius aims to boost its AI smarts and help even more businesses (and students) get hands-on with their data.
Fun fact: it's already being used in Harvard Business School's "Data Science and AI for Leaders" course!