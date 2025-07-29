Trump resumes trade talks with Cambodia, Thailand after border clashes

Trump's classic move—using trade as pressure

Before the truce, Trump warned he'd slap 36% tariffs on both countries if they didn't stop fighting—classic Trump move using trade as pressure.

After things calmed down, leaders from both sides thanked Anwar and other partners for helping restore peace.

This whole approach fits into Trump's bigger playbook: tying economic deals to conflict resolution, something he's tried before in places like India and Pakistan.