Trump resumes trade talks with Cambodia, Thailand after border clashes
Donald Trump is back at the table with Cambodia and Thailand, picking up trade talks right after a ceasefire ended their recent border clashes.
The fighting had forced over 150,000 people to leave their homes before Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stepped in and helped broker peace between Trump, Thai Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodian PM Hun Manet.
Trump's classic move—using trade as pressure
Before the truce, Trump warned he'd slap 36% tariffs on both countries if they didn't stop fighting—classic Trump move using trade as pressure.
After things calmed down, leaders from both sides thanked Anwar and other partners for helping restore peace.
This whole approach fits into Trump's bigger playbook: tying economic deals to conflict resolution, something he's tried before in places like India and Pakistan.