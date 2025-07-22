Betaworks raises $66 million for 3rd fund focused on AI startups
Betaworks, a New York-based venture studio, just raised $66 million for its third fund to invest in early-stage AI startups.
This new fund is bigger than their last two and comes despite a tough fundraising year—showing investors still believe in their vision.
Since 2016, Betaworks has backed AI companies like Hugging Face and Granola through its Camps program.
With this new fund, they're planning at least 25 pre-seed or seed investments focused on AI agents and interfaces, plus about 50 more through Camps.
Their average investment is around $500,000 per deal.
Founded in 2008, Betaworks has helped launch big names like Tumblr and Kickstarter.
With this latest fund, they're doubling down on finding the next wave of innovative AI startups right from the start.