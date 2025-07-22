IIT Bombay grads' AI startup Composio raises $25 million

Composio's platform helps developers connect AI agents with numerous popular SaaS tools—think automating tasks across platforms like GitHub or Salesforce. It's already got 200+ paying customers and over 100,000 developers using it.

Composio aims to hire more engineers

With annual recurring revenue topping $1 million, Composio is looking to grow its engineering team from 25 to 40 by the end of this year.

The goal? Build faster and reach more users worldwide.

```