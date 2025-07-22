Next Article
IIT Bombay grads' AI startup Composio raises $25 million
Composio, a young AI startup founded by IIT-Bombay grads Soham Ganatra and Karan Vaidya, just landed $25 million in fresh funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.
This brings their total raise to $29 million since launching in 2022.
Composio's platform connects AI agents with popular SaaS tools
Composio's platform helps developers connect AI agents with numerous popular SaaS tools—think automating tasks across platforms like GitHub or Salesforce.
It's already got 200+ paying customers and over 100,000 developers using it.
Composio aims to hire more engineers
With annual recurring revenue topping $1 million, Composio is looking to grow its engineering team from 25 to 40 by the end of this year.
The goal? Build faster and reach more users worldwide.
