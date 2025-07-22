KEI Industries's Q1 profit jumps 30% to ₹195.7 crore

Operating profit (EBITDA) climbed nearly 18% to ₹258 crore, although the margin dipped slightly to 10%. KEI's stock price barely budged after hours on Tuesday, suggesting investors were already expecting good news.

KEI expanding its factory in Sanand, Ahmedabad

KEI isn't slowing down—they're expanding their factory in Sanand, Ahmedabad.

By September 2025, they'll start making more low- and high-tension cables there.

Extra high-voltage cable production is set for early FY27 as KEI gears up for even bigger industry demand ahead.