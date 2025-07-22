Next Article
Vivo topped India's smartphone market in Q2 2025: Counterpoint
India's smartphone scene bounced back in Q2 2025, with shipments hitting 39 million—a solid 7% jump from last year.
Vivo took the lead, grabbing a 21% market share thanks to strong offline campaigns in major cities.
Samsung wasn't far behind, holding onto second place with a 16% share.
OPPO and Xiaomi both secured a 13% slice of the market, but while OPPO's shipments shot up by 24%, Xiaomi dropped by 25%.
Realme rounded out the top five at 9%.
And even though Apple didn't crack the top five, its iPhone 16 series made waves—over half of Apple's shipments were just from that lineup, showing it's still got plenty of fans despite tough competition from Chinese brands.