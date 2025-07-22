Vivo topped India's smartphone market in Q2 2025: Counterpoint

OPPO and Xiaomi both secured 13% share

OPPO and Xiaomi both secured a 13% slice of the market, but while OPPO's shipments shot up by 24%, Xiaomi dropped by 25%.

Realme rounded out the top five at 9%.

And even though Apple didn't crack the top five, its iPhone 16 series made waves—over half of Apple's shipments were just from that lineup, showing it's still got plenty of fans despite tough competition from Chinese brands.