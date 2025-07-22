Next Article
GM's operating income drops $1.1 billion due to tariffs
General Motors just shared that its operating income dropped by $1.1 billion in Q2 2025, mostly because of tariffs put in place during the Trump years.
That's a 32% fall in core profits, now down to $3 billion.
GM is also warning things could get tougher next quarter, with possible hits up to $5 billion.
GM's US sales rose 7% this quarter
Even with these setbacks, GM's US sales actually rose 7% this quarter, and the company bounced back to profitability in China after earlier losses.
CEO Mary Barra says they're focused on adjusting their strategies for new trade rules to keep GM strong long-term.