GM's operating income drops $1.1 billion due to tariffs Business Jul 22, 2025

General Motors just shared that its operating income dropped by $1.1 billion in Q2 2025, mostly because of tariffs put in place during the Trump years.

That's a 32% fall in core profits, now down to $3 billion.

GM is also warning things could get tougher next quarter, with possible hits up to $5 billion.