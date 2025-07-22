Next Article
Paytm's new tech hub in Noida signals growth plans
Paytm is building a huge new IT/ITES facility in Noida and has picked Manorview Developers, part of the Adani group, to handle the construction.
The 10-acre project in Sector 159 is a big move by Paytm to ramp up its tech operations and signals some serious growth plans.
Paytm's new hub to boost local economy
The land was allotted to Paytm back in 2018, but now things are finally moving.
This new hub isn't just about shiny offices—it's anticipated to bring more jobs and potentially boost the local economy.
For anyone interested in tech careers or watching India's startup scene, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.