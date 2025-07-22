Global smartphone sales rise for 2nd straight quarter: Details here
Smartphone sales are on the rise again—global shipments went up by 2% in Q2 2025, thanks mostly to higher demand in North America, Japan, and Europe.
With tariffs easing and affordable 5G phones catching on in emerging markets, it's the second quarter in a row that the industry has seen growth.
Samsung sees biggest jump among top 5 players
Samsung stayed on top with an impressive 8% jump in shipments, with their Galaxy S25 lineup and mid-range A-series models being big hits, plus people seem to love their foldables and new AI features.
Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola follow Samsung
Apple held onto second place with a solid 4% increase—helped by early buyers ahead of new tariffs and strong numbers from India and Japan.
Xiaomi kept its third spot steady, while Motorola made waves with a huge 16% growth as more buyers jumped on board in India's prepaid scene and across North America.