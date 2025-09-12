Next Article
Bharat Forge partners with UK's Windracers, to export artillery parts
Bharat Forge is making big moves in defense: they've just partnered with UK's Windracers Limited to bring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to India, announced at the DSEI UK 2025 expo.
Plus, their subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems has landed a deal to export artillery parts like 155mm barrels to the UAE.
Significance of the partnerships
These partnerships aren't just about business—they show Bharat Forge's push into high-tech military gear and global markets.
The collaborations also support India's goals for advanced manufacturing and could help strengthen ties with both the UK and UAE.
It's a sign that Indian companies are stepping up on the world stage when it comes to cutting-edge defense tech.