South Korea's KOSPI hits record high, led by AI bets
South Korea's KOSPI index hit its highest level ever this week, fueled by excitement around artificial intelligence and some domestic market reform efforts.
The index jumped 1.07% to reach 3,379.90—its best week since late January 2024!
Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the charge, as investors bet on their growing role in the AI world.
Hyundai slips on US project delays; foreign investors buy stocks
KOSPI soared 5.5% over the week—the biggest jump since January 2024.
Samsung shares climbed 2.18%, while SK Hynix shot up 5.54% after news about their next-gen memory chips.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor slipped slightly due to US project delays.
Foreign investors bought up $253 million worth of stocks. Even the Korean won got a little boost.