South Korea's KOSPI hits record high, led by AI bets Business Sep 12, 2025

South Korea's KOSPI index hit its highest level ever this week, fueled by excitement around artificial intelligence and some domestic market reform efforts.

The index jumped 1.07% to reach 3,379.90—its best week since late January 2024!

Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the charge, as investors bet on their growing role in the AI world.