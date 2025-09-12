Why Asian Paints is in legal soup

Early findings from CCI's probe

With over half the market under its belt, Asian Paints argued the probe was hurting its reputation. But the court didn't buy it.

Early findings from CCI suggest Asian Paints may have set "unfair conditions" for dealers.

Meanwhile, Birla Opus shook things up by grabbing 7% of the market in just a month, raising fresh questions about fair competition in India's booming paint industry.