Why Asian Paints is in legal soup
Asian Paints just got a reality check—an Indian court has turned down its request to halt an antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The case kicked off after newcomer Birla Opus accused Asian Paints of using its market power unfairly, especially through special discounts and incentives for dealers.
With over half the market under its belt, Asian Paints argued the probe was hurting its reputation. But the court didn't buy it.
Early findings from CCI suggest Asian Paints may have set "unfair conditions" for dealers.
Meanwhile, Birla Opus shook things up by grabbing 7% of the market in just a month, raising fresh questions about fair competition in India's booming paint industry.