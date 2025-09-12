BharatPe plans IPO in 18-24 months, raising pre-IPO funding

BharatPe is gearing up for an IPO in the next 18-24 months, following its first-ever full-year operational profitability in FY25. CEO Nalin Negi shared that the company is raising $80-100 million (₹650-800 crore) in a pre-IPO round led by Coatue Management to strengthen its balance sheet and prepare for its eventual IPO.

Funding round values BharatPe at ₹6,000 crore BharatPe's latest funding values it at about 11.5-12 times revenue—a drop from its ₹20,000 crore peak in 2021.

The company swung to a ₹6 crore adjusted profit before tax for FY25, bouncing back from a ₹342 crore loss last year.

Revenue also jumped to ₹1,734 crore, driven by a 26% boost in offline UPI transactions and expanded lending through its NBFC arm.

BharatPe aims to make fintech accessible across India BharatPe helps small merchants accept digital payments via QR codes with zero commission on UPI transactions.

It also offers business loans through its lending subsidiary Trillionloans, aiming to make fintech more accessible across India.