US consumer sentiment hits lowest point since May

Most folks expect inflation to stick around at 4.8% over the next year, but what's really worrying them is jobs: 65% now think unemployment will rise soon. Confidence in personal finances took a hit too, dropping by 8%, with many mentioning tariffs as a concern.

Job market shows 1st decline since late 2020

The job market isn't helping either—payrolls dropped by 13,000 in June (the first decline since December 2020), and past job numbers were revised down by nearly a million.

The New York Fed says people feel less sure than ever (since 2013) about finding new work if they lose their job.

All this adds up to a pretty cautious mood about what comes next.