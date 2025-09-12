India's auto component industry to hit $200B by 2030
India's auto component industry is projected to reach nearly $200 billion by 2030, as it seeks to become a global manufacturing hub.
Maruti Suzuki India's MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi spotlighted this growth at a recent industry event, echoing PM Modi's "Aapda mei Avsar" idea of turning challenges into opportunities.
Rapid electrification and 2-wheeler momentum
What's driving this surge? Rapid electrification and a big comeback in two-wheelers.
Suzuki Motor picked India to launch its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, showing real confidence in local manufacturing.
Electric vehicle use is growing fast—up 45% each year—and tech is evolving quickly.
Plus, the two-wheeler market has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels with 19.6 million units sold in FY25, putting India in pole position for the global auto supply chain.