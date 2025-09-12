India's auto component industry to hit $200B by 2030

Rapid electrification and 2-wheeler momentum

What's driving this surge? Rapid electrification and a big comeback in two-wheelers.

Suzuki Motor picked India to launch its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, showing real confidence in local manufacturing.

Electric vehicle use is growing fast—up 45% each year—and tech is evolving quickly.

Plus, the two-wheeler market has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels with 19.6 million units sold in FY25, putting India in pole position for the global auto supply chain.