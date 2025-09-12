Karnataka's new law gives gig workers much-needed social security
Karnataka has passed the Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025.
Now, platforms like ride-sharing and food delivery apps must register themselves and their workers, who'll get unique IDs valid across different sectors.
A new welfare fee—1-5% of every payment to gig workers—will be collected to fund benefits.
Law sets up welfare board in Bengaluru
This law gives gig workers official recognition and sets up a Welfare Board in Bengaluru to oversee social security, monitor compliance, and handle complaints.
There's now a clear process for raising issues if things go wrong at work, plus penalties for platforms that break the rules.
With more transparency and legal protections, Karnataka is setting an example for how India's gig economy could look in the future.