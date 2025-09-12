Top 20 global banks by 2047? India dreams big

Focus on tech, AI, and growing deposits

PSB Manthan is all about bringing more tech and AI into banking, making things smoother for customers and businesses alike.

There's a strong push to boost loans—especially for farmers and small businesses—with micro and small industries already seeing a solid 21% jump this year.

Instead of merging more banks like in 2019, the focus now is on growing deposits by increasing current and savings account deposits and reaching new markets.