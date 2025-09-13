2nd T20I, Jofra Archer picks 3/25 versus South Africa: Stats
What's the story
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was solid with the ball against South Africa in the 2nd T20I held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Archer bowled three overs and collected three scalps for 25 runs. His effort helped England down South Africa by 146 runs. Earlier, England smashed 304/2 in 20 overs, setting SA a target of 305. Here's more.
Bowling
A brilliant display on offer
Archer started by bowling 4 dot balls to Ryan Rickelton in the 2nd over. He conceded a four thereafter before bowling a 5th dot ball. In his next over, Rickelton punished him for 16 runs before perishing. Liam Dawson completed a sharp catch at midwicket. In the same over, he dismissed Lhuan-dre Pretorius. In the 12th over, Archer got Marco Jansen's wicket.
Stats
Archer races to 225 wickets in T20 cricket
Archer's 3/25 saw him get to 225 wickets in T20s from 182 matches at 23.47, as per ESPNcricinfo. As many as 44 T20 wickets of Archer have come in T20Is from 35 games at 23.34. Versus South Africa, he has 8 wickets from 5 matches at 19.37. This is his best figures versus SA.