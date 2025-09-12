Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹3,400cr via secured NCDs

These NCDs offer a fixed 7.61% interest rate and will mature in 2035. Investors start getting annual interest from September 2026. When they mature on September 11, 2035, each debenture pays back ₹1 lakh. Plus, they're backed by ABCL's assets for extra security.

NCDs listed on BSE, NSE

The NCDs are listed on both the BSE and NSE—so they're out there in the market now. No special perks or defaults have been reported.

With its presence in asset management, insurance, lending and wealth management, ABCL's stock closed at ₹291.35 on September 12—a reflection of its diverse financial services portfolio.