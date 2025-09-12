Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim prime minister

Former Chief Justice of Nepal , Sushila Karki, will be sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 9:00pm at Sheetal Niwas, the President's office in Nepal. Her appointment comes after protracted negotiations among key stakeholders, including President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Protest aftermath Karki's appointment amid political crisis Karki's appointment comes in the wake of intense anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of incumbent Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The protests, which were sparked by a social media ban, left 51 dead and over 1,300 injured. Despite the violence, Karki emerged as a consensus candidate among Gen-Z protesters who demanded her appointment due to her integrity and stand against corruption.

Cabinet plans Caretaker government and parliamentary dissolution Karki will head a small caretaker government, with the first Cabinet meeting set for Friday night. The Cabinet is expected to recommend the dissolution of both federal and provincial parliaments. This decision aligns with the demands of Gen-Z protesters, who have been at the forefront of political change in Nepal.

Support base Support for Karki grows amid political deadlock Karki, who served as Nepal's first woman chief justice from 2016-2017, is known for her tough stand on corruption. She has also been supported by popular figures like Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah. Despite initial differences among protesters over the PM candidate, Karki's appointment was finalized after discussions at President Paudel's residence.