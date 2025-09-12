SEBI's new IPO rules: What they mean for big investors Business Sep 12, 2025

SEBI just rolled out new IPO rules (announced September 12, 2025) to help India's largest companies raise money faster and attract more big investors—both local and global.

The minimum public offer size is now lowered for very large companies, and anchor investor allocation jumps from one-third to 40%.

Companies also get more time to meet public shareholding norms.