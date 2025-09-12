SEBI's new IPO rules: What they mean for big investors
SEBI just rolled out new IPO rules (announced September 12, 2025) to help India's largest companies raise money faster and attract more big investors—both local and global.
The minimum public offer size is now lowered for very large companies, and anchor investor allocation jumps from one-third to 40%.
Companies also get more time to meet public shareholding norms.
Foreign investments made easier
SEBI is making it simpler for trusted foreign players—like sovereign wealth funds—to invest in Indian IPOs with a single-window clearance system.
There's also a new category of Alternative Investment Funds with relaxed rules for accredited investors.
Plus, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will now count as equity in mutual funds, which could shake up investment options.
Governance and transparency in focus
These moves aren't just about raising money—they're about making India's markets more open and accessible.
SEBI is also tightening governance: revising shareholder approval rules for related party deals and planning stricter oversight of intermediaries.
It's all aimed at boosting transparency and giving investors—big or small—a little more confidence in the system.