PhonePe, Wadhwani Foundation join forces to boost Indian startups

What does the partnership offer?

Early-stage founders can get hands-on guidance through Wadhwani's Liftoff program, plus use PhonePe's payment systems and app store.

Startups also get three months with zero merchant service fees up to ₹5 lakh TPV, fair commissions on the Indus Appstore, and business masterclasses from PhonePe leaders.

The goal: make digital resources more accessible so Indian startups can scale up quickly—and sustainably.