PhonePe, Wadhwani Foundation join forces to boost Indian startups
Wadhwani Foundation and PhonePe just signed a deal in New Delhi to help Indian startups and small businesses grow faster.
By blending Wadhwani's entrepreneurship programs with PhonePe's digital payments and app distribution, the partnership hopes to make it easier for young businesses to access markets, funding, and essential tools.
What does the partnership offer?
Early-stage founders can get hands-on guidance through Wadhwani's Liftoff program, plus use PhonePe's payment systems and app store.
Startups also get three months with zero merchant service fees up to ₹5 lakh TPV, fair commissions on the Indus Appstore, and business masterclasses from PhonePe leaders.
The goal: make digital resources more accessible so Indian startups can scale up quickly—and sustainably.