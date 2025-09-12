Flipkart's B2B arm turns profitable on operating basis

Flipkart kept overall expenses in check

A big boost came from advertising revenue, which shot up 27% to ₹6,317 crore.

Despite a steep drop in logistics income and rising marketing costs (up 37%), Flipkart kept overall expenses in check with smart cost-cutting moves like trimming employee benefits.

All this helped them run more efficiently—EBITDA margin improved from -10.25% to -5.18%.