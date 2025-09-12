Next Article
Flipkart's B2B arm turns profitable on operating basis
Flipkart Internet, the B2B side of Walmart-owned Flipkart, just had a solid year—revenue jumped 14% to ₹20,493 crore for the financial year ending March 2025.
Even better, they managed to cut their losses by 37%, bringing them below ₹1,500 crore.
Flipkart kept overall expenses in check
A big boost came from advertising revenue, which shot up 27% to ₹6,317 crore.
Despite a steep drop in logistics income and rising marketing costs (up 37%), Flipkart kept overall expenses in check with smart cost-cutting moves like trimming employee benefits.
All this helped them run more efficiently—EBITDA margin improved from -10.25% to -5.18%.