Dev Accelerator IPO oversubscribed 84 times ahead of final day

Retail investors really showed up, subscribing nearly 165 times their allotted quota! Non-institutional and institutional buyers were also keen, with high subscription rates across the board.

The IPO aims to raise about ₹143 crore to help Dev Accelerator expand into cities like Mumbai and Pune, cover fit-out costs, and pay down some debt.

Mark your calendar—Dev Accelerator is set to hit the stock market on September 17, aiming for a valuation of around ₹550 crore.