BHEL's Q1 loss more than doubles last year's figure
BHEL's stock dropped 4.86% to ₹228.18 on Wednesday after the company reported a Q1 net loss of ₹455 crore—more than double last year's loss.
Revenue stayed flat at ₹5,486 crore, but rising costs pushed EBITDA margin deeper into the red at -9.8%.
Brokerages divided on BHEL's prospects
BHEL's struggles hint at ongoing execution issues, with expenses shooting up and growth stalling even as its order book remains hefty at ₹2.04 lakh crore.
Brokerages are split: CLSA is cautious due to operational troubles, while JM Financial sees hope for a turnaround by Q3FY26 if project mix improves.
For young investors or anyone watching big public sector firms, it's a reminder that size alone doesn't guarantee smooth sailing—or quick recovery.