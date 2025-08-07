BHEL's Q1 loss more than doubles last year's figure

Brokerages divided on BHEL's prospects

BHEL's struggles hint at ongoing execution issues, with expenses shooting up and growth stalling even as its order book remains hefty at ₹2.04 lakh crore.

Brokerages are split: CLSA is cautious due to operational troubles, while JM Financial sees hope for a turnaround by Q3FY26 if project mix improves.

For young investors or anyone watching big public sector firms, it's a reminder that size alone doesn't guarantee smooth sailing—or quick recovery.