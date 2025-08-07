Nike, Adidas to raise sneaker prices due to US tariffs

Nike and Adidas's response to tariff-induced costs

Adidas is set to offset an expected $218 million in additional costs starting late 2025, especially on new releases (older styles might stay the same).

Vietnam and Indonesia—where lots of Adidas gear is made—are now hit with tariffs of 20% and 19%.

Over at Nike, they're facing up to $1 billion in extra expenses and will add $5-$10 to sneaker prices.

Nike also plans to rely less on China for production by shifting more manufacturing to Vietnam and Indonesia over the next couple of years.