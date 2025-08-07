Nike, Adidas to raise sneaker prices due to US tariffs
Thanks to new US tariffs on imports from countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, brands like Nike and Adidas are bumping up their prices.
These extra costs are making inflation worse—US consumer prices jumped to 2.7% in June 2025.
So if you're eyeing new kicks, expect to pay a bit more soon.
Nike and Adidas's response to tariff-induced costs
Adidas is set to offset an expected $218 million in additional costs starting late 2025, especially on new releases (older styles might stay the same).
Vietnam and Indonesia—where lots of Adidas gear is made—are now hit with tariffs of 20% and 19%.
Over at Nike, they're facing up to $1 billion in extra expenses and will add $5-$10 to sneaker prices.
Nike also plans to rely less on China for production by shifting more manufacturing to Vietnam and Indonesia over the next couple of years.