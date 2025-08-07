Sensex, Nifty end with gains as Trump tariff fears fade

Media, IT, and pharma stocks lead the rally

Sensex closed up by 79 points at 80,623, while Nifty finished just above 24,596.

Sector-wise, Media, IT, and Pharma stocks saw decent gains; Realty and Energy slipped a bit.

Analysts say the direct impact of these tariffs on overall market earnings is small for now—but sectors like textiles could face real export challenges.

Still, experts think India's strong local demand should help cushion any major shocks ahead.