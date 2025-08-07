Sensex, Nifty end with gains as Trump tariff fears fade
Markets bounced back on Thursday after a rocky start, triggered by US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.
The move—linked to India's Russian oil and defense deals—spooked investors early in the day.
But hopes of possible US-Russia talks helped the mood recover, and both Sensex and Nifty ended with gains.
Media, IT, and pharma stocks lead the rally
Sensex closed up by 79 points at 80,623, while Nifty finished just above 24,596.
Sector-wise, Media, IT, and Pharma stocks saw decent gains; Realty and Energy slipped a bit.
Analysts say the direct impact of these tariffs on overall market earnings is small for now—but sectors like textiles could face real export challenges.
Still, experts think India's strong local demand should help cushion any major shocks ahead.