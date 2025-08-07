Next Article
Why L&T shares are barely budging despite strong quarterly results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares barely moved on Thursday, closing at ₹3,631.10—even after the company posted some pretty solid results for the quarter and year.
Strong quarterly performance
L&T's revenue for April-June 2025 was ₹63,679 crore, and net profit climbed to ₹4,326 crore—both up noticeably from last year.
The company's earnings per share also got a boost, rising from ₹20.26 to ₹26.30.
Flat stock price
The growth is thanks to stronger operations and higher profits before interest and tax (EBIT).
L&T even announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share.
But despite these wins, the flat stock price hints that investors might be playing it safe amid today's bigger economic uncertainties.