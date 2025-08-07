Dating apps are in a rut, and AI won't help

Bumble is rolling out more AI-driven features

To shake things up, Bumble is rolling out more AI-driven features aimed at making dating less exhausting and more fun.

Still, analysts say the mood around dating apps is pretty gloomy—RBC Capital Markets notes it "may not yet be the darkest before the dawn."

With its stock trading much lower than Match Group's, Bumble clearly has some work to do convincing both users and investors it can bounce back.