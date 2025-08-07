BharatPe bounces back with ₹6 crore profit

The secret sauce? Fast-growing revenue (up 54% CAGR since FY22) and tight cost control. This combo helped BharatPe finally move into the black and run more efficiently than ever.

Focus on profitability

BharatPe also got RBI's green light to be an online payment aggregator and raised its stake in Trillionloans to 74%.

CEO Nalin Negi says focusing on profitability is what will fuel even faster growth from here.