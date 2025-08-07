Next Article
BharatPe bounces back with ₹6 crore profit
BharatPe just pulled off a major comeback—posting a ₹6 crore profit before tax in FY25 after losing ₹342 crore last year.
Their revenue hit ₹1,734 crore, boosted by a big jump in offline UPI payments.
The secret sauce
The secret sauce? Fast-growing revenue (up 54% CAGR since FY22) and tight cost control.
This combo helped BharatPe finally move into the black and run more efficiently than ever.
Focus on profitability
BharatPe also got RBI's green light to be an online payment aggregator and raised its stake in Trillionloans to 74%.
CEO Nalin Negi says focusing on profitability is what will fuel even faster growth from here.