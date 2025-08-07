Sensex rebounds 926 points from intraday low, Nifty settles above 24,590

Rupee strengthens to 87.67 against dollar

Optimism about a softer US trade policy—and even rumors of Trump and Putin meeting—helped lift spirits despite recent tariff hikes on Indian goods.

Positive vibes from global markets (like Japan's Nikkei rising) added to the momentum.

Plus, steady foreign investments strengthened the rupee to 87.67 against the dollar, giving traders another reason to cheer as sectors like auto and IT saw fresh buying.