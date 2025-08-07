Sensex rebounds 926 points from intraday low, Nifty settles above 24,590
After a shaky morning, the Indian stock market pulled off an impressive recovery on Thursday.
The Sensex closed at 80,623.26—up by 79.27 points and rebounding a massive 926 points from its lowest dip of the day.
Nifty also finished at 24,596.15.
Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers as investors felt upbeat about possible India-US trade talks.
Rupee strengthens to 87.67 against dollar
Optimism about a softer US trade policy—and even rumors of Trump and Putin meeting—helped lift spirits despite recent tariff hikes on Indian goods.
Positive vibes from global markets (like Japan's Nikkei rising) added to the momentum.
Plus, steady foreign investments strengthened the rupee to 87.67 against the dollar, giving traders another reason to cheer as sectors like auto and IT saw fresh buying.