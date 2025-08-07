RBI survey shows urban households less worried about inflation

Urban families across 19 cities are feeling a bit more relaxed about rising prices, according to an RBI survey. Between May and July 2025, people's perception of current inflation dropped from 7.7% to 7.2%, showing growing optimism about costs.

Future price expectations cool off Expectations for future price increases have also cooled off.

Households now think prices will go up less over the next three months (down to 8.3%) and even over the next year (now at 9%).

This points to a broader sense that inflation pressures are easing.

Age, job, city differences The survey found some differences depending on age, job, and city.

Retirees expected higher inflation (9.6%), while daily wage workers were less worried (8.1%).

Bhopal residents braced for steeper hikes (11.2%), but folks in Ahmedabad were much more optimistic at just 5.4%.