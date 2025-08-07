US tariffs on semiconductors could raise costs for Apple, Samsung
Trump just announced a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors, hoping to push more chip-making back to the US.
Companies that ramp up their American production—like Apple, TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix—won't have to pay these extra fees.
Apple's Tim Cook also pledged a massive $100 billion boost in US investment over the next four years.
Tariff impact and the bigger picture
These tariffs aren't just about chips—they'll also hit electronics like smartphones and cars that use them.
That could potentially mean higher prices or delays for tech we all use daily.
The bigger picture? The US wants less reliance on Asian supply chains and more tech made at home.
It's a big shakeup for global manufacturing—and it might change how quickly (and affordably) we get our favorite gadgets in the future.