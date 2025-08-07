US tariffs on semiconductors could raise costs for Apple, Samsung

Tariff impact and the bigger picture

These tariffs aren't just about chips—they'll also hit electronics like smartphones and cars that use them.

That could potentially mean higher prices or delays for tech we all use daily.

The bigger picture? The US wants less reliance on Asian supply chains and more tech made at home.

It's a big shakeup for global manufacturing—and it might change how quickly (and affordably) we get our favorite gadgets in the future.