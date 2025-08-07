Apple gifts Trump a golden iPhone, announces $600B US investment
Apple CEO Tim Cook just handed former President Donald Trump a pretty flashy gift: an iPhone glass plaque set in a 24-karat gold base, made with materials from Kentucky and Utah.
The Oval Office moment wasn't just about the bling—it was Apple's way of showing it's serious about making more products in the US.
Apple to boost US investment to $600 billion
At the same time, Apple announced it's upping its US investment to a massive $600 billion over four years, including a $2.5 billion boost for Corning to make all iPhone and Apple Watch glass in America.
Their new American Manufacturing Program promises to work with homegrown suppliers like Samsung, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.
Apple's move follows Trump's past criticism of the company
This move follows Trump's past criticism of Apple for building devices overseas.
With "Made in USA" engraved on the plaque, it's clear Apple wants everyone to know they're doubling down on American manufacturing—and Trump called their $600 billion pledge "the largest ever."
For anyone interested in tech or how big companies shape jobs at home, this is one to watch.