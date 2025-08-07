Office space demand jumps 14% in FY2025, vacancy dips Business Aug 07, 2025

India's commercial office market had a strong FY2025, with companies like GCCs, BFSI, and IT-BPM leading the way.

Office space demand jumped 14% to 65 million sq. ft., actually outpacing what was available.

Experts think this momentum will keep going into FY2026, and vacancy rates could dip as low as 13.0-13.5% by March next year.