PB Fintech shines on strong annual growth, joins Nifty Midcap 150

For anyone following startups or fintech, PB Fintech's story is pretty striking: their revenue shot up from ₹3,438 crore last year to nearly ₹4,977 crore now. Net profit also jumped from ₹66 crore to ₹353 crore in just one year—a huge leap that's caught investors' attention.

Quarterly dip in profit, but still a positive outlook

While yearly growth is solid, the latest quarter saw a dip in both revenue and profit compared to March.

Standalone sales (just PB Fintech itself) grew from ₹110 crore to ₹153 crore for FY25, but standalone profit dropped.

Still, being part of the Nifty Midcap 150 shows they're becoming a bigger deal in India's market—and people are watching what they do next.