PB Fintech shines on strong annual growth, joins Nifty Midcap 150
PB Fintech—the team behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar—saw its shares rise 2.08% to ₹1,771.60, landing it among the top Nifty Midcap 150 gainers.
The boost came right after the company reported strong annual growth for FY2025, even though this past quarter was a bit slower.
Impressive annual growth spurs investor interest
For anyone following startups or fintech, PB Fintech's story is pretty striking: their revenue shot up from ₹3,438 crore last year to nearly ₹4,977 crore now.
Net profit also jumped from ₹66 crore to ₹353 crore in just one year—a huge leap that's caught investors' attention.
Quarterly dip in profit, but still a positive outlook
While yearly growth is solid, the latest quarter saw a dip in both revenue and profit compared to March.
Standalone sales (just PB Fintech itself) grew from ₹110 crore to ₹153 crore for FY25, but standalone profit dropped.
Still, being part of the Nifty Midcap 150 shows they're becoming a bigger deal in India's market—and people are watching what they do next.