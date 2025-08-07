Next Article
Sony raises profit forecast on strong PlayStation demand
Sony just raised its profit forecast for the year ending March 2026, thanks to strong demand for PlayStation games, network services, and camera tech.
Profits jumped 23% this past quarter (April-June), reaching ¥259 billion ($1.8 billion).
The company also said US tariffs didn't hit as hard as expected, which definitely helped the numbers.
Tariff impact smaller than expected
Sony now expects to earn ¥970 billion ($6.6 billion) this year—up from its earlier guess but still shy of last year's record profits.
The impact of US tariffs on Sony's earnings is now expected to be smaller than first feared.
Meanwhile, the new "Demon Slayer" movie is crushing it at the box office and continues to be a big win for Sony's entertainment business.