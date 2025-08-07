Next Article
India to boost trade ties with new countries amid US row
After the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% this August, India is shifting focus to new export markets across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Dammu Ravi from the Ministry of External Affairs said this move should help India rely less on the US while trade talks continue.
India aims to create more opportunities for joint ventures
With global trade tensions rising, India's strategy is all about staying resilient.
By teaming up with countries like Brazil—where both sides now want to hit $20 billion in trade and expand deals with Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—India hopes to keep its economy strong and create more opportunities for joint ventures and value-added exports.