WPP's India revenue drops 3.9% this quarter
WPP, the global ad and PR giant, just reported that its India revenue dropped by 3.9% this quarter—a big turnaround from last year's strong 9.1% growth.
For the first half of 2025, growth was basically flat at just 0.1%, way down from the previous year.
Global struggles
It's not just India—WPP is having a tough time worldwide.
Global revenue less pass-through costs fell nearly 6% on a like-for-like basis in Q2 2025, with Asia Pacific taking a hit (China's numbers dropped over 16% thanks to lost clients and economic struggles).
Even though India did better than some regions, it wasn't enough to balance out bigger declines elsewhere.
Leadership change
There's also a major change at the top: CEO Mark Read is stepping down and Cindy Rose takes over on September 1.
She'll be leading a strategic review as WPP tries to bounce back, but for now, they're expecting full-year revenue to keep sliding by up to 5%.