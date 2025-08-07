Next Article
Highway Infrastructure's IPO sees over 211x subscription
Highway Infrastructure's IPO just closed and absolutely smashed expectations—investors bid for more than 339 crore shares, even though only 1.6 crore were up for grabs.
That's a subscription rate of about 211 times, showing investors are seriously optimistic about the company's future.
Institutional, retail investors go all in
Everyone wanted a piece of this one. Non-institutional investors went all in, subscribing nearly 361 times their quota.
Retail investors weren't far behind at over 131 times, and even big institutional buyers joined the rush with subscriptions over 102 times.
Keep an eye out if you're interested in infrastructure plays.