US doubles tariffs on Indian goods, cites Russian oil issue

India may lose up to 1.2% GDP growth

This tariff hike isn't just about trade—it's meant to squeeze Russia and balance the US-India trade gap.

For India, though, it could sting: experts warn GDP growth might drop by up to 1.2 points, and exports to the US could fall as much as 60%.

Key industries like textiles, gems, electronics, and small businesses may feel the pinch.

India is now looking for new markets in places like Africa and Latin America to keep its exports moving.