China's exports soar 7.2% in July, but US sales slump
China's exports shot up 7.2% in July 2025, hitting $321.8 billion—the fastest growth since April.
The boost came from strong demand in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and Latin America.
Meanwhile, sales to the US kept sliding (down 21.7%) for a fourth month straight as trade tensions linger.
Exports to EU, ASEAN countries rise
The European Union and ASEAN countries really stepped up—exports rose by 9.2% and a hefty 16.6%, respectively.
A weaker yuan made Chinese goods cheaper outside the US, helping businesses stay competitive before possible new US tariffs on August 12.
Imports up by 4.1%
China's imports grew by 4.1%, thanks to strong appetite for tech parts like semiconductors, plus copper and crude oil.
Even though China's trade surplus shrank a bit to $98.2 billion, it's still higher than usual—showing China's economy is holding steady despite global ups and downs.