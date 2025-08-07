China's exports soar 7.2% in July, but US sales slump Business Aug 07, 2025

China's exports shot up 7.2% in July 2025, hitting $321.8 billion—the fastest growth since April.

The boost came from strong demand in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and Latin America.

Meanwhile, sales to the US kept sliding (down 21.7%) for a fourth month straight as trade tensions linger.