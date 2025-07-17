Next Article
Big jump in large-cap stock price
MRF Limited's share price shot up from ₹1.02 lakh in March to nearly ₹1.52 lakh by mid-July—a huge 49% gain, even as most of the market stayed flat.
MRF's long-term wealth creation story
MRF is proving that even pricey stocks can deliver big returns for regular investors.
The company's track record is strong: its stock has soared almost 7,500% since 1996 and posted gains in 14 of the last 17 years.
Why MRF's price is rising
Solid business results are a big reason—MRF's latest quarterly profit jumped 33% to ₹492 crore, with revenue up over 11%.
Plus, technical analysts like Anshul Jain see more upside ahead, predicting another possible 8-10% gain soon thanks to bullish trading patterns.