Bill Gates urges higher taxes on billionaires amid AI disruption
Bill Gates thinks it's time for billionaires to pay more taxes, especially with AI shaking up the economy.
On the Financial Times' Tech Tonic podcast, he warned that AI could make the rich even richer and leave others behind.
Gates says governments, not just big donations, need to step up and tackle this growing gap.
Gates floats robots and AI taxes
Gates suggests updating tax systems to keep up with how AI is changing jobs and businesses.
He even floated ideas like taxing robots or AI tools to help support people who lose work and fund social programs.
While he's pledged to give away virtually all his fortune, estimated at around $100 billion, Gates believes charity alone can't fix inequality: fairer public policies are key so everyone benefits from new tech, not just those at the top.