Business • Jul 05, 2025
Bill Gates's philanthropy reshapes billionaire rankings
Bill Gates just took a big hit to his billionaire status—his net worth fell by $52 billion after Bloomberg factored in all the money he's given away to charity.
That 30% drop bumped him from 5th to 12th place on the world's richest list, putting him behind ex-Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer, who now sits at number 5.
TL;DR
Gates is serious about giving back
This update isn't just about numbers—it shows how serious Gates is about giving back.
He and Melinda have already donated $60 billion through their foundation, aiming to give away almost everything by 2045.
With plans to spend over $200 billion on global health and poverty, Gates's approach is shaking up how we think about wealth (and who stays on top).