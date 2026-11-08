Binance CFO Kaiser Ng resigns after $6.3B hack, pursues venture
Business
Binance's Chief Financial Officer, Kaiser Ng, has stepped down to "pursue a new venture," days after the crypto giant was hit by a massive $6.3 billion hack.
The breach, blamed on a North Korean group, an allegation Pyongyang has denied, saw hackers use malware and fake job offers to sneak into employee computers and steal billions in crypto.
Binance has named Justin Yek as the new CFO.
Kaiser Ng's exit planned for months
Turns out, Ng's exit had been in the works for months.
Binance co-CEO Yi He said that "Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance, with a transition plan implemented over the last half year."