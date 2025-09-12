Binance Coin hits new all-time high after Franklin Templeton partnership

This partnership is about bringing together Franklin Templeton's know-how in making traditional assets digital with Binance's massive crypto platform. The goal: make investing in digital assets more efficient, transparent, and accessible for investors. It's a big step toward blending old-school finance with the future of blockchain.

Franklin Templeton's previous blockchain ventures

Franklin Templeton has already been experimenting with blockchain tech—think tokenized money market funds and their Benji Platform.

Now, both companies plan to roll out practical tools for things like faster settlements.

Expect more product launches and details later this year as digital assets go even more mainstream.