Biotech startup Pandorum raises $18 million to treat corneal dystrophies

Founded by Tuhin Bhowmick and Arun Chandru, Pandorum is all about creating next-gen therapies using programmable exosomes from stem cells—think treatments for tough conditions like corneal dystrophies, liver diseases, and lung disorders. They're based in Bengaluru but also have teams in California and South Carolina.

Aiming for USFDA approval

Pandorum has teamed up with AGC Biologics for manufacturing in the US and Europe, while Nucelion Therapeutics (from Bharat Biotech) will handle distribution across Asia-Pacific.

This new funding will help them push clinical trials forward, ramp up production, and expand into markets like the US, Japan, and the Middle East.